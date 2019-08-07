tech2 News Staff

Just a few hours from now, the Note 10 series will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York. The event is scheduled to kick off at 4.00 pm ET on 7 August, which translates to 1.30 am on 8 August for India. Check your local time to tune in to the event here.

If you are a fan, these intervening few hours feel much longer. And so, ahead of the official launch, here's a wrap of all the design, specifications and pricing leaks that we have come across about the Note series so far:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Design

To begin with, there is a little confusion about the number of variants that will be launched under the Note 10 series. There were reports that there would be three models, with a Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and a Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. However, some reports also suggest that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be the 5G variant and that there will be no separate model with 5G.

From what the rumours suggest so far, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will maintain the signature large-screen, slab-like look of most Note series devices. The smartphones will feature a full-screen design and Infinity-O screen.

Galaxy Note10, Note10+ model.

I don't know where the photo comes from, please let me know if you know it. pic.twitter.com/8CDkStvV3n — Ice universe (@Iceuniverse3) July 23, 2019

Recently leaked high resolution renders also suggest that the Note 10 could launch without a physical power key, adding weight to earlier rumours that it'd feature a largely button-free design.

Additionally, the Galaxy Note 10 may also ditch the headphone jack. However, this report turned confusing after another one suggested that Samsung may announce wired noise-cancelling headphones along with the Galaxy Note 10.

Besides that, a case leak of the Note 10 range also showed off barely-there bezels on the purported device, a centrally-placed front-facing camera, and a vertically-stacked rear camera. Interestingly, the leak showed a lack of an earpiece on the smartphone, which is believed to be replaced with 'Sound on Display' technology of the type we saw with Xiaomi's Mi Mix series of phones. Vibrations of the display might be used to transmit audio.

The Note 10 renders also don't have any trace of a physical fingerprint sensor. So, Samsung will likely go for an in-display option.

The Galaxy Note 10 has been rumoured to come in a black, white, Aura Glow, and a Flamingo Pink colour option.

Are you wondering what this amazing colour of the Galaxy Note 10/Note10+ will be called? The official colour name is "Aura Glow" and here are some very Hi-Res Renders of it. Like them? (1/2) #Samsung#GalaxyNote10#GalaxyNote10Plus#SamsungGalaxyNote10#Unpacked#Unpacked2019pic.twitter.com/C0yxE85I5p — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 25, 2019

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch: Samsung needs a better Note to compete with OnePlus)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Display

According to recently leaked 'Samsung marketing materials', the Galaxy Note 10 series will feature two screen sizes. The Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch display, and the Note 10 Plus will have a 6.8-inch screen, both with a hole-punch selfie camera. According to WinFuture, both the variants will have dynamic OLED displays, with support for HDR10+. The Note 10 Plus' display will apparently feature a resolution of 3,040 x 1,440 pixels.

Dutch tech site Mobielkopen also reported that the Note 10 will strut a new 19:9 aspect ratio. This isn't entirely surprising given that the Galaxy S10 also has a 19:9 display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Camera

Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have been rumoured to sport a quad-camera setup at the rear and a single punch-hole camera for selfies.

As per a recent leak, Samsung is moving away from its traditional, centre-aligned camera setup (for its premium smartphones) to a left-aligned one that will almost make it look like the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro. This setup will reportedly include a primary camera, a wide-angle camera, a telephoto camera in one stack and a flash unit, a ToF camera and a flood illuminator in the smaller second stack.

PhoneArena created a render based on a leaked schematic of the Note 10 by tipster @UniverseIce and claims that the camera setup may also skip on the usual heart rate monitor, which has been a standard fitment on the rear of S series Galaxy devices.

As for the camera specifications, according to a 91Mobiles report, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus models could feature a quad-camera setup consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor with variable aperture (f/1.5 – f/2.4), a 16 MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a ToF sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will apparently feature a 10 MP sensor on the front.

The only difference between the two models' camera module may be an extra depth-sensing camera on the Plus variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Chipset and RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is expected to be powered by a 7 nm Exynos 9825 processor paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The same model reportedly appeared on Geekbench and scored 4,532 in the single-core test and 10,431 in the multi-core test.

As has been the trend, Samsung using two kinds of chipsets on its smartphones — Exynos and Qualcomm — which differ as per the region of the device's availability.

For the Qualcomm variant, the Galaxy Note 10 models have contradictory reports. While Evan Blass claims that both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 9to5Google report quoting winfuture.de says that the smaller Note 10 variant will come with the Snapdragon 855 chipset instead.

The Galaxy Note 10 is believed to run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Battery

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 3,600 mAh battery, the Note 10 Plus will apparently feature a 4,300 mAh battery. Additionally, leakster Evan Blass also suggested that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus model will also be the first phone to feature support for 45 W fast charging. The Note 10 variant will apparently come with 25 W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: S-Pen

The Galaxy Note 10 models will, of course, come with the signature S-Pen. For the first time, the stylus is expected to come with support for gesture control, called “Air Action”, which will allow users to perform certain tasks without actually needing to tap the screen. Additionally, the S-Pen will also have the capability to remotely switch between camera lenses.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Price and availability

The aforementioned 'Samsung marketing material' claims that the 6.3-inch Note 10 will cost $949 and that the Note 10 Plus will be priced starting $1,099.

Another report by WinFuture claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will start at €999 in Europe, while the higher-spec Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available for €1,149.

Another report by a Russian publication claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200.

As for availability, as per a recent Android Headlines report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might go on sale starting 23 August, which is in line with another report that claimed the same date for Samsung Galaxy Note 10's availability in retail stores.

Another report by Sam Mobile reveals that the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ might be available for pre-order from 7 August itself with the retail starting by 23 August.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with 'Sound on Display' technology

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could reportedly launch on 10 August starting at $1,100

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 render shows punch hole bezel-less display and rear camera setup

Galaxy Note 10 could have design elements similar to S10, to include UFS 3.0 storage and more

Samsung unveils new 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor for smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could reportedly come with charging speeds higher than 25 W

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back: Report

Samsung patents an S Pen design in the US with an optical zoom lens built into it

Galaxy Note 10 leak reveals phone could have a massive 6.6-inch 4K display

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.