tech2 News Staff

We are just hours away from the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. Samsung will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York at 4.00 pm ET on 7 August. This would be 1.30 am on 8 August for people in India (check your local time here).

Ahead of the launch, Samsung marketing materials have apparently leaked, which confirm that the Galaxy Note 10 will come in two size variants. The leaked document also claims to reveal the pricing of the smartphones, along with a few new S-Pen features. These documents were first found and reported by Droid Life.

Per the report, the Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch display, and the Note 10 Plus will have a 6.8-inch screen, both with a hole-punch selfie camera. Further, the 6.3-inch Note 10 is believed to cost $949 (Rs 68,000 approximately), and the Note 10 Plus will be priced starting $1,099 (Rs 78,000 approximately).

The report also includes some leaked feature of the S-Pen. Apparently, the stylus will come with features like new air gestures and the capability to remotely switch between camera lenses. The Note 10 phones will supposedly also have a “Superfast Charge” feature that gives “hours of juice” by charging for a few minutes. The latter is in line with another report we came across recently, which claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 will comes with support for 45W charging.

Further, the marketing material also claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will be able to shoot “beautiful portraits, stunning landscapes and crisp, super-closeups in any light.” The leak also reveals new Audio Zoom microphones for the first time, which will work to emphasize audio coming from whatever you’re focused on in a video.

