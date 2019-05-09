Thursday, May 09, 2019Back to
Samsung unveils new 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor for smartphones

Samsung says that the 64 MP ISOCELL sensor will enter mass-production in the second half of this year.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 16:21:25 IST

South Korean tech giant Samsung is always on the forefront of technological innovation and this time around it is showing its prowess in the camera department.

Samsung has just unveiled a new 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor which could quite likely find its way into its upcoming Galaxy Note 10. As per Samsung, this new sensor has the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution”  lens.

The 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology to churn out 16 MP images in low lighting conditions by merging four pixels into one and 64 MP images with "color filter descrambling" in well-lit conditions.

There is support for real-time high dynamic range of up to 100 decibels (dB) which can give "richer hues" says Samsung.  Conventional sensors have a dynamic range of about 60 dB while the human eye is considered to be around 120 dB.

Apart from this Samsung also unveiled the updated 48 MP ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensor as well which uses the sensor's Tetracell technology along with a remosaic algorithms. It also gets Super PD for high-performance phase detection auto-focus.

Samsung says that the 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 will enter mass-production in the second half of this year.

