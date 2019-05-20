Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Galaxy Note 10 could have design elements similar to S10, to include UFS 3.0 storage and more

The Galaxy Note 10 will quite likely be built along the lines of the Galaxy S10, says Ice Universe.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 16:42:47 IST

The Galaxy Note 10 launch is not very far away and if the company sticks to its usual schedule for the smartphone series, we should see the device unveiled somewhere in August. As is customary for a smartphone of its stature, leaks, renders and rumours have been flying about giving us an idea of what to expect. A new leak from a reputed tipster has shed more light on the design elements for the device.

Galaxy Note 10 could have design elements similar to S10, to include UFS 3.0 storage and more

Galaxy S10 Plus.

As per Ice Universe, who has earlier provided accurate leaks for Samsung products, the Galaxy Note 10 will be built along the lines of the Galaxy S10 (Review). This could mean that the Note 10 comes with a longer 19:9 aspect ratio display and a punch-hole camera, giving the user plenty of screen real estate.

This punch-hole will, however, not be in the top-right corner as pointed out earlier, but in a different position, which Ice did not mention. If earlier leaks are anything to go by, then the punch-hole is quite likely going to be centred at the top of the display.

The leak also suggested that the Note 10 will be using the same camera hardware as the S10, which is a bit disappointing as the company is facing off against the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and its 5X optical zoom lens.

However, the phone is said to come with next-gen UFS 3.0 storage, which is also the same one used in the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). The charging speed on the Note 10 is also said to be an improvement over the S10 and there should be faster RAM included as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review


also see

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera

May 14, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 similar to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 similar to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

May 09, 2019
Next-gen iPhone design reportedly revealed in new video showing triple cameras

iPhone

Next-gen iPhone design reportedly revealed in new video showing triple cameras

May 20, 2019
To have and to hold: Now check out the new OnePlus 7 Pro at an exclusive experience pop-up store In Delhi

To have and to hold: Now check out the new OnePlus 7 Pro at an exclusive experience pop-up store In Delhi

May 13, 2019
Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

May 10, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today: Launch offers, prices, discount, more

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today: Launch offers, prices, discount, more

May 17, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019
AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019