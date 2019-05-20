tech2 News Staff

The Galaxy Note 10 launch is not very far away and if the company sticks to its usual schedule for the smartphone series, we should see the device unveiled somewhere in August. As is customary for a smartphone of its stature, leaks, renders and rumours have been flying about giving us an idea of what to expect. A new leak from a reputed tipster has shed more light on the design elements for the device.

As per Ice Universe, who has earlier provided accurate leaks for Samsung products, the Galaxy Note 10 will be built along the lines of the Galaxy S10 (Review). This could mean that the Note 10 comes with a longer 19:9 aspect ratio display and a punch-hole camera, giving the user plenty of screen real estate.

Note10 is the optimization and perfection of Galaxy S10 and Note9. Samsung's positioning for Note is “stable and mature”, and the positioning of Galaxy A is “radical innovation” — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2019

This punch-hole will, however, not be in the top-right corner as pointed out earlier, but in a different position, which Ice did not mention. If earlier leaks are anything to go by, then the punch-hole is quite likely going to be centred at the top of the display.

The leak also suggested that the Note 10 will be using the same camera hardware as the S10, which is a bit disappointing as the company is facing off against the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and its 5X optical zoom lens.

However, the phone is said to come with next-gen UFS 3.0 storage, which is also the same one used in the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). The charging speed on the Note 10 is also said to be an improvement over the S10 and there should be faster RAM included as well.

