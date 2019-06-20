tech2 News Staff

There have been plenty of rumours regarding the launch of Samsung's upcoming flagships — the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. Now there seems to be a new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak in the market which is pretty interesting. This one says that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 won't feature a traditional speaker, and instead, it will come with Sound on Display (SoD) technology.

According to tipster Ice Universe, who had earlier posted images of screen guards for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro, which has almost no top bezel, the phone appears to have a better edge-to-edge display with no physical speaker on the front. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with Sound on Display technology.

Note 10's "chin" is very narrow, the same level as the iPhone, no speaker grooves on the forehead, which means that the flagship Sound on Display(SoD) technology will replace the traditional speaker. The forehead will be narrower. pic.twitter.com/6aRGQIG0ee — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will be aligned to the top left side of the back. Per a recently leaked CAD render, the smartphone will not feature the headphone jack and the Bixby trigger button will also be dropped (Thank God!). As usual, the S Pen will be placed on the bottom edge.

Additionally, leaked CAD renders also show off the front camera on the purported Galaxy Note 10, which will be housed in a punch hole, but it will be placed in the top centre of the display.

The render doesn't fall in line with earlier reports which suggested that the Galaxy Note 10 might feature a quad-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.