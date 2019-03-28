tech2 News Staff

Samsung's 2019 flagship Galaxy S10 series hit the stores shelves earlier this month. All three Galaxy S10 series phones have few interesting aspects that make them different from one another. But while the new flagship series is getting a mixed bag of reactions from early adopters and reviewers, rumour mill has begun churning out leaks about Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung's phablet size flagship model, the Galaxy Note 9 was one of the best phones in the premium segment last year. A new report from ETNews now reveals that its successor may come with slight changes. The report citing industry sources claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung's 'first keyless smartphone,' in simple words, the phone will not have any physical buttons. The report further suggests that the physical buttons will be replaced by touch sensors or gestures. While it is unclear what kind of gestures and sensors Samsung might adopt in its upcoming flagship phone, SamMobile in its report said that the Galaxy Note 10 might have side squeeze feature like one seen on HTC U11. The report noted that the company had filed patents that describe how squeezing the edges of a display could be used for triggering various actions.

A button-less phone is nothing extraordinary given Chinese brands like Meizu, Vivo have already showcased phones that come devoid of any buttons or ports. However, if the report is to be believed then it would be a unique move from Samsung's end. ETNews reports that Samsung intends to launch the feature on its Galaxy A series smartphones as well. Samsung is reportedly looking at companies like NDT to supply a 'pressure-sensing module' that could recognise presses on a device without physical buttons.

Other conventional details about the Galaxy Note 10 are scarce right now, however, The Investor in its report suggests that the phone would debut in August this year. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched on 9 August last year, perhaps the company might follow a similar launch timeline for its upcoming flagship phone.

