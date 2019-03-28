Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might ditch physical buttons, likely to debut in August

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might ditch physical buttons, may have HTC U11-like side squeeze feature.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 13:05:41 IST

Samsung's 2019 flagship Galaxy S10 series hit the stores shelves earlier this month. All three Galaxy S10 series phones have few interesting aspects that make them different from one another. But while the new flagship series is getting a mixed bag of reactions from early adopters and reviewers, rumour mill has begun churning out leaks about Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might ditch physical buttons, likely to debut in August

Representational image Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Samsung's phablet size flagship model, the Galaxy Note 9 was one of the best phones in the premium segment last year. A new report from ETNews now reveals that its successor may come with slight changes. The report citing industry sources claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung's 'first keyless smartphone,' in simple words, the phone will not have any physical buttons. The report further suggests that the physical buttons will be replaced by touch sensors or gestures. While it is unclear what kind of gestures and sensors Samsung might adopt in its upcoming flagship phone, SamMobile in its report said that the Galaxy Note 10 might have side squeeze feature like one seen on HTC U11. The report noted that the company had filed patents that describe how squeezing the edges of a display could be used for triggering various actions.

A button-less phone is nothing extraordinary given Chinese brands like Meizu, Vivo have already showcased phones that come devoid of any buttons or ports. However, if the report is to be believed then it would be a unique move from Samsung's end. ETNews reports that Samsung intends to launch the feature on its Galaxy A series smartphones as well. Samsung is reportedly looking at companies like NDT to supply a 'pressure-sensing module' that could recognise presses on a device without physical buttons.

Other conventional details about the Galaxy Note 10 are scarce right now, however, The Investor in its report suggests that the phone would debut in August this year. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched on 9 August last year, perhaps the company might follow a similar launch timeline for its upcoming flagship phone.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone


also see

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G expected to launch in the US on 5 April: Report

Mar 21, 2019
Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G expected to launch in the US on 5 April: Report
Samsung Galaxy Fold pops up on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 855 chip and 12 GB RAM

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold pops up on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 855 chip and 12 GB RAM

Mar 24, 2019
Samsung to hold an event on 10 April; might launch Galaxy A90 with two more phones

Samsung Event

Samsung to hold an event on 10 April; might launch Galaxy A90 with two more phones

Mar 19, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A90 likely to feature 'notchless Infinity' display, pop-up selfie camera

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A90 likely to feature 'notchless Infinity' display, pop-up selfie camera

Mar 22, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera comparison: Impressive video but loses to the Pixel 3 XL

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera comparison: Impressive video but loses to the Pixel 3 XL

Mar 14, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro reportedly listed on Geekbench showing Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro reportedly listed on Geekbench showing Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM

Mar 13, 2019

science

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019