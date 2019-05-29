Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 camera setup may look a lot like the Huawei P30 Pro

Samsung is said to be going with two left aligned vertical stacks of cameras and sensors.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 14:09:01 IST

Apple’s iPhone X was the first vertically stacked left-aligned camera setup we saw on a smartphone after which several Android manufacturers picked up on the trend. Now it appears that Samsung is seeking inspiration not from Apple, but Huawei for its next flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 10.

As per a recent leak, Samsung is moving away from its traditional centre-aligned camera setup (for its premium smartphones) to a left-aligned one that will almost make it look like the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 camera setup may look a lot like the Huawei P30 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9's camera was horizontally stacked. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Two vertical camera stacks

While the Galaxy S10 5G did stack up four cameras centrally on the back of the massive smartphone, the manufacturer may be looking for a different identity with the Galaxy Note 10. Another reason we believe is ease of use because a vertical stack does decrease the width of the smartphone, making bigger devices easier to hold.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10's rear camera setup. Image: PhoneArena

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10's rear camera setup. Image: PhoneArena

If the recent leaks turn out to be genuine, Samsung does not only have four camera sensors as a part of its camera setup, but a flood illuminator and an LED flash to fit on the back as well. Indeed, with so many components being utilized for the camera setup, it does make sense to align them vertically.

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The Galaxy Note 10's camera setup may look a lot like the one on the Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Bye Bye, heart rate monitor

PhoneArena created a render based on a leaked schematic of the Note 10 by tipster @UniverseIce and claims that the camera setup may also skip on the usual heart rate monitor, that has been a standard fitment on the rear on the S series of Galaxy devices.

The new setup would include a primary camera, a wide-angle camera, a telephoto camera in one stack and a flash unit, a ToF camera and a flood illuminator in the smaller second stack.

Indeed, Samsung’s designers and engineers seem to be creating an identity for the Galaxy Note series this year. This is possibly because the currently available Note 9 does look a look like this year’s Galaxy S10+.

However, we only have one question for Samsung. Where is that Galaxy Fold?

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 could have design elements similar to S10, to include UFS 3.0 storage and more

May 20, 2019
Galaxy Note 10 could have design elements similar to S10, to include UFS 3.0 storage and more
Next-gen iPhone design reportedly revealed in new video showing triple cameras

iPhone

Next-gen iPhone design reportedly revealed in new video showing triple cameras

May 20, 2019
Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that could upset the OnePlus 7

Honor

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that could upset the OnePlus 7

May 22, 2019
Samsung to spend more than $14 billion for the second phase investment in Xian, China

Samsung

Samsung to spend more than $14 billion for the second phase investment in Xian, China

May 19, 2019
Samsung rolls out UI software updates for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport

Samsung Wearable

Samsung rolls out UI software updates for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport

May 21, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ to be available in Cardinal Red color variant

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ to be available in Cardinal Red color variant

May 21, 2019

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019