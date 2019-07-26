Friday, July 26, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus 'Aura Glow' colour variant leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series' purported 'Aura Glow' colour variant is a gradient of white, blue, purple and green colour.


tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2019 09:08:36 IST

Now that we are just weeks away from the official launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, there is no stopping the leaks and rumours. Do we mind all the leaks? No way! The latest is a colour variant leak, which suggests that both the models will come in an 'Aura Glow' colour variant, that looks like a gorgeous gradient of white, blue, purple and green colour.

Representational image Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

This colour variant was leaked by leakster Ishan Agrawal, who has also shared images of both Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in the said colour option.

Besides the colour, the renders are pretty much in line with the leaks we have been coming across so far. We see a triple camera setup at the back along with a TOF sensor on the side, a single camera on the front, which sits in a tiny cutout in the middle, and an S-Pen. This clour variant's S-Pen will apparently come in electric blue colour.

We recently also learnt, that the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and a 3,600 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities. The Note 10 Plus will have a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 4,300 mAh battery and an extra depth-sensing camera.

Samsung is scheduled to host its annual Galaxy Unpacked event in New York on 7 August where it is expected to unveiled the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, along with a new wearable.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

