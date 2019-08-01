tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is almost a week away and we are still getting several leaks regarding the upcoming devices. This time its Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. A recent render of the smartphone is out that reveals the expected launch date of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ as well.

According to the Android Headlines, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G model might come in a white color variant. The home screen of the phone in the image teased shows 23 August as the date. Going by that clue, we expect that this smartphone might release on 23 August, which is exactly the same as the date on which Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to be available in retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specs

Win Future leaked a specs sheet of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. According to these leaks, the smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch Infinity display, which comes with Dynamic OLED technology. The resolution of the display is expected to be 3,040 x 1,440 pixels. It is expected to come with S-pen that can help you operate the device by just touching the pen. On the camera front, the selfie camera is expected to feature a 10 MP sensor and the triple rear camera setup may come with 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP sensors. It is expected to be powered by a 7 nm Exynos 9825 processor, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. It might pack in a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 20 W fast charging.

This smartphone also appeared on Geekbench and got 4,532 in the single-core test and 10,431 in the multi-core test.

