Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reportedly leak showing Black and Silver Prism colours

Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM.

tech2 News StaffJul 11, 2019 08:07:19 IST

The Galaxy Note 10 is little less than a month from launching but the device has been more-or-less leaked in its entirety via leaks and renders. Now it would appear some more press renders have been obtained for the device which has likely confirmed features on the phone that we have known all along.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reportedly leak showing Black and Silver Prism colours

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

As per an exclusive leak by mysmartprice, who in turn have received the renders from tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy Note 10 can be seen in two colours which are Black and Silver Prism. The S-pen seen in the device, unlike the S-pen before it, will come only in a single colour variant.

Apart from that, the front of the device has a single punch-hole camera in the top-centre of the screen. The device appears to have a very high screen-to-body ratio and there appears to be no fingerprint sensor at the back, which leads us to believe that the phone will have one of the in-display variety.

As far as cameras go, there are three main cameras aligned vertically on the top-left of the device's back. Alongside that, we also see what appears to be a 3D ToF sensor and dual-LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

Besides this, from what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Apart from that, the device should sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos equivalent. There are also rumours of a triple-camera setup at the back similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

