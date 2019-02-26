Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back: Report

The upcoming Galaxy Note smartphone might come in both 4G LTE and 5G options.

tech2 News Staff Feb 26, 2019 19:59:46 IST

Samsung just a few days back unveiled the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Fold at its Unpacked event in San Francisco. Now there's a new report on what the company might be working on next and might be the company's second flagship this year.

As per Sammobile, the successor of the Galaxy Note 9  Galaxy Note 10 — might feature a quad-camera setup. It isn't clear yet whether the phone would carry the Note 10 moniker as there have been rumours which have indicated that Samsung might rebrand the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2

The report mentions that the phone comes with the model number SM-N975F. If the rumours are true, this would be the second flagship with a quad camera setup following the Galaxy S10 5G.

The model number doesn't end in a "0" like all other Galaxy Note models and instead ends in the number "5". The reason for this is speculated to be that the upcoming Note smartphone might come in options of both 4G LTE and 5G as 5G is yet to be implemented on a large scale.

As per previous rumours, the Note 10 has been given the codename 'Davinci' and might sport a large, 6.66-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

According to GSMArena, the Note 10 is rumoured to not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the inevitable S Pen is speculated to come with a camera sensor which was leaked in a patent from Samsung.

There are no leaks on the launch date or the key specifications of the phone, but one can expect the internal hardware to be very similar to that of the Galaxy S10 models.

