Samsung announces its Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event for 7 August in New York

The invite shows the signature Note stylus, called the S-Pen, pointed at what appears to be a camera lens.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 08:52:07 IST

There have been a lot of leaks, speculations and rumours surrounding the Galaxy Note 10, and now finally we have a date for the device's official launch. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on 7 August in New York, the company has confirmed.

Representational image Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The invite shared by Samsung shows the signature Note stylus, called the S-Pen, pointed at what appears to be a camera lens. This could very well mean that the rumours about a centred punch-hole camera on the Note 10 could be true. Then there is the rumour that the S-pen could actually come with its own camera. Who knows? The possibilities are endless and we shall find out for sure on 7 August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

The video also reveals some expected specifications of the Galaxy Note 10, according to which, the smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Note 10 launch invite.

Apart from that, the device should sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos equivalent. There are also rumours of a triple-camera setup at the back similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

 

