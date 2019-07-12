Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung may launch wired noise-cancelling headphones along Galaxy Note 10

It's unclear if the headphones will be bundled in the retail box or will be part of some special edition.

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 09:19:49 IST

Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy Note 10 at an event on 7 August in New York. We have come across a myriad of leaks and rumours about the device so far, and if we go by any of the news, we will see more than two variant of the Note 10 being launched at the event. However, the latest report suggests that along with the Note 10 series, Samsung will also launch wired noise-cancelling headphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The report is still not clear about if the headphones will be bundled in the retail box for the new smartphone or if it will be part of some special edition or just a standalone unit.

Samsung may launch wired noise-cancelling headphones along Galaxy Note 10

Representational Image.

However, what the report does suggest is that the headphones will be USB-C and not 3.5mm. Which makes sense since most reports have suggested to Note 10 dropping the 3.5 mm jack.

This report was shared by leakster Roland Quandt.

Quandt also revealed that the EP-N5200 wireless charger made for the Galaxy Note10 will deliver 20W of charge.

Quandt also believes that Samsung is also working on a 9W wireless charging capable phone holder.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

Besides this, from what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Apart from that, the device should sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos equivalent. There are also rumours of a triple-camera setup at the back similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with 'Sound on Display' technology

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could reportedly launch on 10 August starting at $1,100

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 render shows punch hole bezel-less display and rear camera setup

Galaxy Note 10 could have design elements similar to S10, to include UFS 3.0 storage and more

Samsung unveils new 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor for smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could reportedly come with charging speeds higher than 25 W

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back: Report

Samsung patents an S Pen design in the US with an optical zoom lens built into it

Galaxy Note 10 leak reveals phone could have a massive 6.6-inch 4K display

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with 3D ToF camera, lens maker confirms

Jul 05, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with 3D ToF camera, lens maker confirms
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with centered hole punch display leaked in early images

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with centered hole punch display leaked in early images

Jun 28, 2019
Samsung's teaser video suggests that Galaxy Note 10 could replace desktop, laptops

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung's teaser video suggests that Galaxy Note 10 could replace desktop, laptops

Jul 09, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reportedly leak showing Black and Silver Prism colours

Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reportedly leak showing Black and Silver Prism colours

Jul 11, 2019
Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh reportedly admits to pushing Galaxy Fold 'before it was ready'

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh reportedly admits to pushing Galaxy Fold 'before it was ready'

Jul 02, 2019
Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 8-inch display and 5,100 mAh battery

Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 8-inch display and 5,100 mAh battery

Jul 06, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Jul 11, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019