tech2 News Staff

Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy Note 10 at an event on 7 August in New York. We have come across a myriad of leaks and rumours about the device so far, and if we go by any of the news, we will see more than two variant of the Note 10 being launched at the event. However, the latest report suggests that along with the Note 10 series, Samsung will also launch wired noise-cancelling headphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The report is still not clear about if the headphones will be bundled in the retail box for the new smartphone or if it will be part of some special edition or just a standalone unit.

However, what the report does suggest is that the headphones will be USB-C and not 3.5mm. Which makes sense since most reports have suggested to Note 10 dropping the 3.5 mm jack.

This report was shared by leakster Roland Quandt.

Samsung has a new pair of wired in-ear headphones with active noise cancelling coming for your future Note10. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 10, 2019

Quandt also revealed that the EP-N5200 wireless charger made for the Galaxy Note10 will deliver 20W of charge.

yes, USB Type-C. Also, yes, the EP-N5200 wireless charger def. is officially specced to deliver up to 20W. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 10, 2019

Quandt also believes that Samsung is also working on a 9W wireless charging capable phone holder.

And there is a new 9W wireles charging capable phone holder on it's way too. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 10, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

Besides this, from what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Apart from that, the device should sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos equivalent. There are also rumours of a triple-camera setup at the back similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

