Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could drop the headphone jack and include an IR-blaster

Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM.

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 09:20:48 IST

The Galaxy Note 10 launch is now exactly one month away but the leaks and renders have been flowing in for some time now. Now a new leak has pointed out a design feature that many users have come to expect of Galaxy phones, will most likely be absent this time around but a new feature which has earlier not been seen on any Galaxy phone should be present.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patne

As per a new leak by reputed tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 10 case renders have been spotted which show that the device does not appear to come with a headphone jack, something that has been reported for some time now. Surprisingly, it appears that the case renders have a small cut-out at the top which could indicate that the Note 10 might come with an IR-blaster.

Apart from that the tipster has revealed what appears to be the screen protector of the Galaxy Note 10 which shows the circular cut-out in the top center for housing the punch-hole camera. The back of the phone can be seen housing a triple-camera setup with a 3D  ToF sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

Besides this, from what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Apart from that, the device should sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos equivalent. There are also rumours of a triple-camera setup at the back similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

 

