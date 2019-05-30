Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 render shows punch hole bezel-less display and rear camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10's top centre punch-hole setup does look aesthetically pleasing.

tech2 News StaffMay 30, 2019 18:15:37 IST

While the Galaxy Note 10's possible release is still months away, the rumour mill is working overtime to churn out design and specs of the device. Earlier we were shown the possible arrangement of the rear camera module of the device. Now a complete render of the front as well as the back of the device has made its way to the internet and it shows some interesting details.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 render shows punch hole bezel-less display and rear camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Ice Universe, who has earlier provided reliable leaks regarding Samsung devices, has confirmed that tipster Ben Gaskin's render of the phone is what the Note 10 could possibly look like. On the front, we see a curved bezel-less display which is quite similar to Note 9 (Review). There is a singular, centred punch-hole present at the top of the phone which looks to be housing the front-facing camera.

While the S10-series all had punch-hole cameras on the top left, the Note 10's top centre punch-hole setup does look aesthetically pleasing. It is quite possible that the Note 10 will look quite similar if not exactly the same as these renders. Earlier leaks regarding the phone's display fall in line with this render as well.

Note 10 renders by Ben Gaskin.

Note 10 renders by Ben Gaskin.

On the back, Samsung appears to not only have four camera sensors as a part of its camera setup, but a flood illuminator and an LED flash as well. Samsung is moving away from its traditional centre-aligned camera setup (for its premium smartphones) to a left-aligned one that will almost make it look like the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro (Review).

It goes without saying that all this information should be taken with a pinch of salt as Samsung hasn't confirmed anything on this front.

