tech2 News Staff

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been joining the hype train for some time now and the rumour mill is constantly churning out new leaks about the device. Till now we have been treated to a lot of design and hardware leaks about the device and now if this new leak is correct we might know when the Note 10 will officially launch in the global markets.

As per Korean news outlet ETnews, the Galaxy Note 10 could be coming our way on 10 August, which falls in line with earlier Note series launches by the company. As a matter of fact, the Note 9 was announced on 9 August last year at the Galaxy Unpacked event, so this date could more-or-less be true.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected features

The CAD renders were first shared by 91Mobiles and reveal a 360-degree view of the purported device. Per the video, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will be aligned to the left side of the back. The headphone jack is definitely missing. The right edge of the device has no buttons. The volume rocker and power button sit on the left edge. The Bixby trigger button seems to have been dropped (thank God!). And like the usual, the S Pen is placed on the bottom edge.

Additionally, the CAD renders also show off the front camera on the purported Galaxy Note 10, which will be housed in a punch hole, but it will be placed in the top centre of the display.

The render doesn't fall in line with earlier reports that suggested the Galaxy Note 10 might feature a quad-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

