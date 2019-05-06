Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could reportedly come with charging speeds higher than 25 W

Speculations are rife about a 50W fast charging support, which was last seen on the Oppo Find X.

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 20:16:05 IST

While Samsung is dealing with its Galaxy Fold problem, we must not forget that the company is yet to launch another flagship phone in the form of the Galaxy Note 10 this year. Typically the announcement is made somewhere in August but leaks about the device start to fly long before that. One such leak has creeped out of the rumour mill and it concerns the battery of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Galaxy S10, launched earlier in February, had support for 25 W fast charging. The Galaxy Note 10, which is also tipped to have a 5G model, will quite likely be having charging speeds above that. Ice Universe, who had earlier come out with correct predictions about the Samsung phone, has provided this information although no specific number has been given regarding the charging speed.

Speculation is rife that a supposed 50W fast charger is coming, which was last seen on the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition. In controlled lab conditions, the Find X Lamborghini Edition, which has a 3,400 mAh battery, can be charged from 0-100 in 35 minutes flat, which is remarkable for any phone.

Earlier reports have stated that Galaxy Note 10 — might feature a quad-camera setup. It isn't clear yet whether the phone would carry the Note 10 moniker as there have been rumours which have indicated that Samsung might rebrand the lineup.

