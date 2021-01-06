83, Master, No Time to Die, Tandav, Thalaivi, WandaVision: Noteworthy film and streaming releases in 2021

With theaters beginning to reopen, moviegoers can expect a slew of big-ticket films in theatres this year.

If you thought 2020 was a strange year for the cinema, get ready for the overwhelming 12 months of 2021. The pandemic-induced scarcity of films will be compensated this year as movie theaters are beginning to reopen under the scrutiny of social distancing norms.

Here are some of the biggest films to expect in 2021, from across the industries and where you’ll be able to watch them

(Also read on Firstpost: Production slowdown, hybrid releases, PR crises: How mainstream Bollywood coped with 'the year from hell')

Bollywood

83

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others. It was initially scheduled to release in April 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

83 is expected to release in 2021.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar starrer action-drama Sooryavanshi is reportedly eyeing a theatrical release window between January and March 2021. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba, starring Singh. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was scheduled to release during Christmas 2020 but has now been pushed to 2021.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film was scheduled to hit Indian screens during Eid 2020 but was delayed in the wake of the ongoing health crisis. Khan recently clarified that Radhe will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls.

"We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon. If everything is clear, we will release it this Eid or it will release whenever it has to,” he told reporters.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will arrive in cinema halls this year, the makers recently announced. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Toofan

Toofan, featuring Farhan Akhtar in the lead, narrates the story of a boxer's life. The film also features Vijay Maurya, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The film also marks the reunion of director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Akhar after 2013 release Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Initially slated to release in September 2020, the film has now been pushed to 2021.

Atrangi Re

Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, went on floors in Varanasi in March 2020 but was halted due to the coronavirus -induced nationwide lockdown. The second schedule began in October with Khan and Dhanush resuming the shoot.

Atrangi Re is written by the director's long-time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's long-standing project Brahmastra features an all-star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is touted to be a superhero fantasy story which was initially announced as a trilogy. Not much is known about the plot of the film yet. The film is expected to release in 2021.

Mukerji's magnum opus will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Jersey

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster, that starred Nani in the lead role. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur. The team resumed the production in October 2020 and shot in various location in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh.

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but early in January, the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Produced by YRF films, the film is tentatively titled Pathan and directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed the action blockbuster War.

Bob Biswas

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller Kahaani, fronted by Vidya Balan. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production, the film went on floors in January 2020 but was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas resumed shoot in Kolkata on 23 November and wrapped up on 9 December last year after filming for 43 days in the city, keeping in mind all the social distancing norms. The film is expected to be released mid next year.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, marks a reunion of Ranveer Singh and producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with the 2010 directorial Band Baaja Baaraat. The film was scheduled for October 2020 release but is now pushed.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor. The film wrapped up its shot in Chandigarh amid the pandemic. The film is billed as a love story set in North India and will see Khurrana in the role of an athlete.

South

Malik

Malik, which marks director Mahesh Narayanan's third collaboration with Fahadh Faasil after Take Off and the Amazon Prime Video-backed CU Soon is likely to release on 13 May, announced the director in an Instagram post.

Kurup

Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala, will release in five Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Directed by Sreenath Rajendran, the film is based on one of Kerala's notorious fugitives Sukumara Kurup. Salmaan plays the titular role, supported by Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko.

The new poster announced that the makers are eyeing for a theatrical release in 2021.

The Priest

Directed by Jofin T Chacko and produced by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B, V N Babu, The Priest marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Manju Warrier. The film's first look and poster have already piqued curiosity among the viewers regarding the movie's storyline. It is expected to release soon.

Thuramukham

Thuramukham is a Malayalam-language historical drama film directed and shot by Rajeev Ravi. Starring Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan, the film will release in theaters on 13 May.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Mohanlal’s magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is set to release on 26 March, 2021 in theatres, reports The Indian Express. The Priyadarshan directorial also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu among others.

The period drama, set in the 16th century, was earlier scheduled to be released on 26 March, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Master

Vijay’s Master will release in theatres on 13 January, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers had announced via a new poster from the film. According to the posters, Master will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

In the film, Vijay will be seen playing a college professor with a heavy drinking habit. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal.

In a new directive passed on 4 January, Monday, the Tamil Nadu government allowed 100 percent occupancy in cinemas, single-screen theatres and multiplexes. This order comes days after actor Vijay had a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, where he requested that the current restrictions be eased.

Thalaivi

Thalaivi is an upcoming biopic of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut plays the late screen icon and chief minister of Tamil Nadu in the movie, which is written and directed by AL Vijay. The actress recently announced wrap on her schedule and called the film her 'most ambitious project.'

The film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, and Bhagyashree and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

RRR

Set in the 1920s, SS Rajamouli's RRR is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Also starring Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles, the film had resumed shooting in October 2020, that got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the makers are yet to announce the new release date.

KGF Chapter 2

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 has been in making for almost two years now. The shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed late in August last year at Kanteerava Studious in Bengaluru. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, the film is expected to release in 2021.

Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi movie Pink. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the courtroom drama is co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects.

Vikram

To mark Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had shared the title teaser of their upcoming film, Vikram. Billed as a political thriller, Haasan reportedly began shooting for Vikram by the end of November last year. Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is expected to release in the summer of 2021.

Hollywood

No Time to Die

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond is now scheduled to release on 2 April. The 25th instalment of the franchise also features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain Safin, and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

No Time To Die was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to 12 November in the UK and 20 November in the US. It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas in the US shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Black Widow and the Marvel slate

The Scarlett Johansson Marvel movie Black Widow, last set for 6 November 2020, is now pushed to 7 May this year. Given the interconnected nature of Marvel releases, the latest delay of Black Widow had a domino effect on other films. Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu as the martial arts hero, is now slated for 9 July. Chloé Zhao Eternals, with Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani, moves from February to 5 November.

Death on the Nile

Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh's much-touted follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express, will debut in theatres on 17 September. The murder and subsequent eerie occurrences unfold on a river streamer in Egypt that boasts of high-class guests. The list of suspects includes roles played by Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Saunders, and Sophie Okonedo.

A Quiet Place Part II

Directed by John Krasinski, the second instalment to the original 2018 movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres on 15 May 2020. However, the film is now pushed to release on 23 April. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, who also shared space in the first instalment, the film synopsis revealed that "the family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence."

Dune and Warner Bros 2021 slate

Based on the 1965 Frank Herbert novel, Denis Villeneuve's ambitious big-budget sci-fi film explores fate, politics, religion, ecology and war amid the backdrop of the planet Arrakis, known as Dune.

Dune — which stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stellan Skarsgard — was originally set to hit theaters 18 December 2020, before moving to October of 2021.

In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros Pictures had announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new Matrix movie, Godzilla vs Kong (21 May) and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation In the Heights (18 June) — will stream on HBO Max at the same time the films play in theatres.

Warner Bros′ 2021 slate includes many of the expected top movies of the year, including Dune, The Suicide Squad, Tom & Jerry, and Judas and the Black Messiah among others.

OTT

The White Tiger

Netflix’s The White Tiger has been written for the screen and directed by Ramin Bahrani.

Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, the film was shot with an Indian crew in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Dhanbad, and Agra.

The film's plot revolves around Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), who narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, the young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from the US.

The White Tiger will release in select theatres in December and on 22 January on Netflix.

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, written and directed by Renuka Shahane, stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Manav Gohil and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.

Backed by Ajay Devgn Ffilm's its official synopsis reads as, "The film takes an autobiographical route moving across timelines to delve into the dysfunctional and related lives of the matriarch Nayan, a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur played by Tanvi Azmi; her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actress portrayed by Kajol; and granddaughter Masha brought to life by Mithila Palkar."

The family drama is set to release worldwide on 15 January on Netflix.

WandaVision

Created by Jac Schaeffer, this upcoming miniseries is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the story is set in the aftermath of the events that took place in Avengers: Endgame and revolves around the two superheroes trying to mould into their suburban lives, while hiding their superpowers from the world.

The series will stream on Disney+Hostar from 15 January.

Maara

Helmed by Dhilip Kumar, the Tamil-language film Maara is a reinterpretation of the popular Malayalam movie Charlie. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, the film releases on 8 January.

Tandav

Ali Abbas Zafar’s political drama Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia as aspirational politicians, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 15 January.

Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Paresh Pahuja are also part of the cast.

In an earlier interaction, Zafar had stated that through Tandav they are taking audiences into the power-hungry world of politics, where the audience will realise that there is no black or white, but rather how the world of power is all about greys.

(With inputs from agencies)