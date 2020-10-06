Warner Bros moves The Batman to 4 March, 2022, delays Dune, Matrix 4 in major release overhaul

Warner Bros. has shuffled its movie calendar again, unveiling new release dates for Dune, The Batman, The Matrix 4.

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman has been pushed back to 4 March, 2022, instead of its earlier release date of 1 October, 2021. However, this unexpected call shifts release of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune on 1 October, 2021 reports Collider.

The Timothee Chalamet-starrer is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 classic novel of the same name. Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Stella Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac will also essay important roles in the film.

On the other hand, Matt Reeves’ version of the caped crusader promises a “very human and very flawed” Bruce Wayne in a film inspired by classic noirs like Chinatown and Taxi Driver.

Warner Bros said that since the pandemic put movie productions on a halt in mid-March, it was forced to push the release dates of its films. The recent wave of shuffle will now see some major changes in other WB releases as well.

According to Deadline, the fourth instalment of Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix will now debut on 22 December, 2021 instead of 1 April, 2022. Matrix 4 will be competing with Universal’s Sing 2, Sony’s The Nightingale, and Paramount’s Babylon during the Christmas Eve weekend.

Andy Muschietti’s The Flash will run in the theatres now from 4 November, 2022 as some necessary production work delays the film from releasing on 3 June, 2022. David Sandberg’s Shazam! 2 will now open on 2 June, 2023 instead of 4 November, 2022.

Also as Black Adam protagonist, Dwayne Johnson is presently unavailable because of his shooting of Netflix’s Red Notice, the production for the supervillain film will begin early next year. Black Adam has been temporarily undated from its original 22 December, 2021 release date.

Wonder Woman 1984, Free Guy and Soul are scheduled for release in December.