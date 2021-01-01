Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala's Kurup to release in 2021, announces new poster

Directed by Sreenath Rajendran, Kurup is based on one of Kerala's notorious fugitives Sukumara Kurup.

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup have released a new poster featuring the actor against the backdrop of Mumbai's Gateway of India. Also starring Sobhita Dhulipala, the poster announces that the film will release in five Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Directed by Sreenath Rajendran, the film is based on one of Kerala's notorious fugitives Sukumara Kurup. Salmaan plays the titular role, supported by Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko. The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

Check out the announcement here

Salmaan had previously starred in Rajendran's debut film Second Show.

Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films is jointly producing Kurup with M-Star Entertainments. Luca-fame Nimish Ravi is director of photography. National award-winners Vivek Harshan and Vinesh Banglan handled the editing and production design, reports Cinema Express.