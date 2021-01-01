Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala's Kurup to release in 2021, announces new poster
Directed by Sreenath Rajendran, Kurup is based on one of Kerala's notorious fugitives Sukumara Kurup.
The makers of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup have released a new poster featuring the actor against the backdrop of Mumbai's Gateway of India. Also starring Sobhita Dhulipala, the poster announces that the film will release in five Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.
Directed by Sreenath Rajendran, the film is based on one of Kerala's notorious fugitives Sukumara Kurup. Salmaan plays the titular role, supported by Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko. The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.
Check out the announcement here
Salmaan had previously starred in Rajendran's debut film Second Show.
Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films is jointly producing Kurup with M-Star Entertainments. Luca-fame Nimish Ravi is director of photography. National award-winners Vivek Harshan and Vinesh Banglan handled the editing and production design, reports Cinema Express.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni tests negative for coronavirus, says they're in self-quarantine
Upasana Kamineni's update comes a day after Ram Charan revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe movie shoot put on hold as four crew members test positive for COVID-19
Sun Pictures, the production house of Annaatthe, announced that Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative
Oru Pakka Kadhai movie review: Balaji Tharaneetharan offers one of the sharpest critiques of modern Tamil society
The biggest success of Oru Pakka Kathai is the adamant normalcy with which it treats everything.