Warner Bros announces new release dates for Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Reminiscence
Warner Bros has decided to push Tom & Jerry live-action version on 26 February and Mortal Kombat on 16 April, next year.
Warner Bros has changed the release dates for Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Mortal Kombat, and the Hugh Jackman-starrer sci-fi drama Reminiscence.
Mortal Kombat, originally set for 15 Jan, 2021 release date will now open on 16 April. Meanwhile, Jackman's Reminiscence, has completely been removed from the studio's calendar, while the Tom & Jerry live-action version will be out on 26 February. Reminiscence will be rescheduled for another 2021 date that Warner Bros is yet to announce.
All these films will launch on US platform HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical premieres. There are a total of 18 projects in the studio's roster including Wonder Woman 1984, The Matrix 4, and Dune.
Directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Costello, Tom & Jerry is based on Joseph Barbera and William Hanna’s classic characters. Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda are also part of the cast.
The film reunites the mortal frenemies, Tom and Jerry, in similar styles as the original television show but with live actors and a real-world setting. Famously known to wreak havoc wherever they go, this time our favourite cat and mouse pair will be infiltrating a lush hotel in New York City in the 21st century.
The Mortal Kombat reboot, directed by debutante filmmaker Simon McQuoid, is based on the classic '90s arcade game that was centred around a massive roster of character fighters from different realms in a fictional universe battling for supremacy.
Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson star with Jackman in Reminiscence, directed by Westworld creator Lisa Joy in her debut. Jackman will play a scientist who devises a way to relive any memory and uses this technology to find his past love.
