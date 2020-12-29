Maara trailer: R Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath star in reinterpretation of Dulquer Salmaan’s Charlie

Maara is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 8 January, 2021.

The trailer for the upcoming Tamil film Maara which is a reinterpretation of the popular Malayalam movie Charlie, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvarthy in the lead. R Madhavan plays the titular role and Shraddha Srinath can be seen essaying the role of Tessa.

The trailer opens with a young girl, played by Shraddha Srinath, on the lookout for a person named Maara. She knows nothing about him, except his unique way of seeing life. She travels through various locations and households where Maara has touched down upon at a certain point of time. The audience is made to believe that Maara is more part of a fairytale than a real human being and the answer behind his whereabouts will make up the content of the film.

The movie is a Tamil version of the Martin Prakkat-directed 2015 film Charlie. According to a report by The Indian Express, Dhilip Kumar has confirmed that Maara will not be a scene-to-scene copy of Charlie but a reinterpretation.

“My character has been crafted with the foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others. And that trait makes the person somebody that the audience falls in love with instantly,” Kumar said about the character of Maara and how he is a person and world filled with people at the same time.

Maara has been produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, reported The Week. Bhuvan Srinivasan has been given the responsibility of editing while Ghibran is the music composer. The camera has been handled by Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan.

