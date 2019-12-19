A Quiet Place: Part II teaser — Emily Blunt's survival battle with family continues in John Krasinski’s apocalyptic thriller

The first teaser of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II has been released.

The 30-second footage of the apocalyptic sequel sees the Abbott family, sans the patriarch Lee Abbott, out on yet another journey to survival. The clip features the children Regan and Marcus (portrayed by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) following their mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) on a sand path to dull the sound of their footsteps. A second before the teaser fades away, the family switches to cautious mode as Evelyn prepares to set foot on the leaf-covered ground of the woods.

Check out the first look and teaser here



View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:41am PST

#AQuietPlace Part II. Trailer coming New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/Yeadklq8tZ — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) December 18, 2019

In addition to the teaser, which will be followed by a full trailer on New Year's Day, Paramount has released a new synopsis of the sequel: "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

Krasinski wrote and directed A Quiet Place. According to Variety, the film was a massive commercial success, earning over $300 million at the global box office from a $20 million budget. A Quiet Place was also a critical hit, scoring an Academy Award nomination for best sound editing and a Golden Globe nod for original score.

In A Quiet Place, Blunt and Krasinski play Evelyn and Lee Abott, a couple who have to protect their family from extra-terrestrial creatures who hunt using their acute sense of hearing. As a result, the Abbotts have to live in near-complete silence.

A Quiet Place 2 is slated to release on 20 March, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 10:53:39 IST