Warner Bros sets new release date for Daniel Kaluuya's Judas and the Black Messiah

Directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah will debut in theatres on 12 February and also on HBO Max.

Warner Bros has rescheduled the release date of the historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah. The historical drama, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield will now debut on 12 February 2021, reports Variety.

The film, initially slated for release on August 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by Shaka King and written by King and Will Berson. The film is about the life and assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. It will see Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback and Martin Sheen in pivotal roles.

It has been produced by Ryan Coogler, best known for directing Marvel's Black Panther.

In an earlier interaction with EW, Kaluuya spoke about bringing Hampton's story to life, stating that The Black Panthers articulate how people really feel and that there has been an absence of that kind of message in society.

"The time is opening itself up for that message to be received, because things haven't been laid to rest. People haven't been taken care of Black people haven't been taken care of," Kaluuya added.

Warner Bros also recently shifted the release dates for Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Mortal Kombat, and the Hugh Jackman-starrer sci-fi drama Reminiscence.

Judas and the Black Messiah, along with the rest of Warner Bros. slate for the next 12 months, is landing simultaneously on the company’s streaming service HBO Max and in theaters, writes Variety.