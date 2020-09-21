WandaVision trailer sees Marvel superheroes Scarlet Witch and Vision enjoying domestic bliss

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, will premiere on Disney+

The first trailer of WandaVision has been released by Marvel Entertainment. One of several projects being developed by Marvel Studios for Disney’s streaming service Disney+, WandaVision will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision, respectively.

Check out the trailer here

In the trailer, it seems that Wanda and Vision are in an alternate reality, living a life of domestic bliss in a quiet suburban neighbourhood that is shown predominantly in monochromes. However, during a friendly neighbourhood dinner, a couple asks something that disturbs them and they realise soon that everything is not what it seems.

Towards the end of the trailer, one can see people flying through portals and what appears to be the FBI getting involved. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

According to the official synopsis of the show, “The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

According to Deadline, WandaVision is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While it was originally set for a 2021 debut, it will now premiere later this year alongside another MCU series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Polygon writes that the series supposedly sets up a chain of events which will eventually lead to the upcoming Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which will have Scarlet Witch in a co-starring role.

WandaVision is expected to release in December, though the trailer simply says “coming soon”.