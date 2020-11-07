Kamal Haasan turns 66: From Sadma to Nayakan, a guide on where to watch actor's popular films online

Haasan, who debuted in the industry as a child actor, has donned multiple hats including actor, dancer, singer, lyricist, screenwriter and even director.

Kamal Haasan turned a year older on 7 November. Haasan debuted in the industry as a child actor and has donned multiple hats including actor, dancer, singer, lyricist, screenwriter and even director.

A recipient of four National Film Awards and 19 Filmfare Awards, Haasan has been a part of Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada cinema. He is also the recipient of the Kalaimamani award in 1984, the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.

The legendary actor's daughter Shruti Haasan shared a throwback picture to celebrate his birthday. The photo sees baby Shruti giving her father a hug.

On the actor's 66th birthday, here's looking at some of his best films one can watch online.

Sadma

Directed by Balu Mahendra, Sadma is a Hindi remake of Moondram Pirai. This poignant tale is of a good-hearted young man who decides to nurture and take care of a mentally challenged stranger (played by late Sridevi) whom he met under bizarre circumstances.

The film can be watched on Sony Liv.

Anbe Sivam

Though it tanked at the box office, Anbe Sivam is considered one of Haasan's finest performances of his career. A brilliant film written by Haasan, Anbe Sivam tells the story of two conflicting personalities who embark on a journey to discover the meaning of life. In an extremely layered and subtle manner, the film touches upon the subjects of humanism, communism, and altruism.

The film also features KiranRathod, SanthanaBharati and Nassar and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Directed by K Balachander, the film follows Vasu, a Tamil man and Sapna a North Indian woman who fall in love but face opposition from their parents.

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Nayakan

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Nayakan was a career-defining film for Hassan. The film charts the journey of a common man's struggles against a corrupt police force put him on the wrong side of the law. He eventually becomes a gangster, however his growing power and influences exact a heavy toll. According to Hindustan Times, in 1997, the Time Magazine listed Nayakan as one of the Top 100 Best Films of all time.

Nayakan is available on Amazon Prime Video.

(Also read on Firstpost: Revisiting Nayakan: What Mani Ratnam's 1987 tour de force reveals of justice, vengeance and sacrifice)

Pammal K Sambandam

The film sees Kamal Haasan in the titular role as a stuntman. An extremely prejudiced individual against marriage, Haasan's character falls for a feminist and outspoken doctor.

The film is available on Sun NXT.

Enakkul Oruvan



A remake of Karz, the film starred Kamal Haasan, Sripriya, Shobhana and Pandari Bai in lead roles. The film's music was scored by Ilaiyaraja and was directed by SP Muthuraman.

The film is available to stream on MX Player.

Michael Madana Kama Rajan

The film is about quadruplets who get separated in childhood and their journey to reunite. Haasan essays all four roles. One child is seen growing up with a wealthy father, the other becomes a firefighter, the third a thief and the fourth a cook. The film was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Panchathanthiram

The film follows Ram, a philanderer, who reforms himself after marrying Mythili. However, a series of unfortunate incidents makes Mythili presume that Ram is a cheat. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film also starred Simran, Ramya Krishnan and Jayaram.

The film is available on MX Player.