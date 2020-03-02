Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan announces wrap of fantasy drama, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed the shooting of the upcoming film Brahmastra.

The 77-year-old actor shared the update on his blog on Saturday. "So they tell me it's a 'film wrap' for me on 'Brahmastra'... and as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done... at times they set off some confetti guns... it's the done thing they say...

"Really... ? Sounds more like 'thank God, good riddance... good riddance of the actor... Had enough of him," Bachchan wrote.

He also shared some on-set photos with co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji.

Brahmastra will be a three-film fantasy adventure series, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Also starring featuring Alia Bhatt, the first part will see Singh play Shiva, a man with special powers. Naagin-fame actress Mouni Roy will be seen in a negative role. Telugu star Nagarjuna is also part of the cast. This film will mark his return to Bollywood after a gap of 15 years.

In February, Bachchan had said that the first part of the series will be out on 4 December. Previously, the film was pushed to summer 2020, because, Mukerji in a statement explained that in order to deliver his vision, his VFX team would need more time, leading to a delay in the film's release.

Mukerji's magnum opus will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 14:30:43 IST