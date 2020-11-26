Yash begins filming final schedule of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad
Yash is expected to stay in Hyderabad till mid-December for the shoot of KGF: Chapter2
Yash has started filming the final schedule shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 on Thursday, 26 November. The final schedule is being shot in Hyderabad and the actor is expected to be in the city till mid-December.
According to a report by The Times of India, Yash arrived at Hyderabad on Thursday morning where director Prashanth Neel is shooting for the sequel of KGF which was a huge hit on release.
The actor was captured exiting the airport by paparazzi. He was seen wearing a sweatshirt and a pair of denim. Yash covered his face with a bandana.
A report by DNA quoted a source earlier saying that for the final leg of the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash will be travelling to Hyderabad. Everyone including the actor is super excited as the filming nears its end after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed late in August this year at Kanteerava Studious in Bengaluru. Actor-politician Malavika Avinash, who will be essaying the role of news channel head Deepa Hegde in the film, shared the picture with Yash when the shooting started.
In KGF: Chapter 2 Raveena Tandon will be playing the role of Ramika Sena. The actress shared the first look of herself from the film on her birthday on 26 October.
The makers of the film were expecting the shooting of the sequel to wrap up by the end of October, however, it got delayed. The release date is yet to be announced.
KGF: Chapter 2 will see Sanjay Dutt playing the role of the antagonist Adheera. Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar will also be seen in the sequel.
KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. It will release in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The first film opened to widespread success across India. The film featured Yash in the lead, the narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.
The film marked the debut of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment into Kannada territories as a production house.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Middle Class Melodies movie review: Anand Devarakonda fits the bill in a tale that's all heft and heart
Middle Class Melodies is a heartwarming drama, and it treats its world and characters with a great amount of verve and emotional heft, while never losing its touch with humour.
Mookuthi Amman movie review: Trite and meandering film that wastes its biggest boon in Urvashi
The best thing about Mookuthi Amman is the delicate understanding with which RJ Balaji writes a suffering family. The worst thing about Mookuthi Amman is that everything else is more like trite sketch comedy than a meaningful take on society that’s desperate enough to be voluntarily conned
Tamil actor Thavasi seeks financial assistance for cancer treatment
Several reports suggest that his Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam co-actor Sivakarthikeyan has offered financial support to Thavasi.