Kangana Ranaut announces wrap of Thalaivi, calls the film her 'most ambitious project'

Kangana Ranaut will portray yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the upcoming multilingual project.

Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, took to Twitter to announce the wrap of her upcoming film Thalaivi, a biopic of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

The actress accompanied her post with a still from the film, and a picture of late Jayalalithaa, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi", she said. She further wrote of having "mixed feelings" on partying ways with her titular character. Ranaut also thanked the whole team for an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa , Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Earlier last week, the actress had released a new image from the biopic to commemorate the late politician's fourth death anniversary.

Thalaivi is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, and Bhagyashree. The film is will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.