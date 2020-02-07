You are here:

Ranveer Singh wraps up Jayeshbhai Jordaar; producer Maneesh Sharma says actor delivered his 'career-best performance'

FP Staff

Feb 07, 2020 13:29:48 IST

Ranveer Singh wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar on Friday, 7 February.

The film, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang, marks a reunion for Ranveer and director-producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with 2010's Band Baaja Baaraat. 

In a Twitter post, Ranveer shared a photo with the director and producer.

Sharma also confirmed the news and said, "We can't wait to show this special film to the people of our country. Ranveer has delivered his career-best performance with Jayeshbhai Jordaar."

Maneesh also talked about Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut from the flick, and said, "Shalini has given her heart and soul to the film and she has added beautiful textures to her character that will touch people's hearts. It's a fitting Bollywood debut for this talented actor to watch out for."

Sharing about the star cast of the flick, Maneesh further added, "The entire cast has over-delivered and taken the film to a whole new level. Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, all the character actors in the film have given their all and we hope to give audiences the perfect entertainer that they would want to see in theatres."

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for a holiday with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

Deepika announced the news of Instagram with a picture of their passports

Here's Deepika's post

His & Hers...💞 #vacation

(With agency inputs)

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 13:29:50 IST

