Kangana Ranaut shares still from Thalaivi to commemorate J Jayalalithaa's fourth death anniversary

Kangana Ranaut accompanied her post with a personal note for 'Jaya Amma' Jayalalithaa and her Thalaivi director AL Vijay

Kangana Ranaut has released a new image from her upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi to commemorate the late politician's fourth death anniversary.

Ranaut portrays the yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the upcoming multilingual project. The actress accompanied her post with a personal note for "Jaya Amma" and her director AL Vijay. She also added that Thalaivi's shoot would wrap within a week.

See the post

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

The flick is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Arvind Swami will also play a pivotal role in Thalaivi, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Ranaut had earlier shared a different set of behind-the-scenes images from Thalaivi's sets. See the posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020