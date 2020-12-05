Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares still from Thalaivi to commemorate J Jayalalithaa's fourth death anniversary

Kangana Ranaut accompanied her post with a personal note for 'Jaya Amma' Jayalalithaa and her Thalaivi director AL Vijay

Kangana Ranaut has released a new image from her upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi to commemorate the late politician's fourth death anniversary.

Ranaut portrays the yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the upcoming multilingual project. The actress accompanied her post with a personal note for "Jaya Amma" and her director AL Vijay. She also added that Thalaivi's shoot would wrap within a week.

The flick is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Arvind Swami will also play a pivotal role in Thalaivi, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Ranaut had earlier shared a different set of behind-the-scenes images from Thalaivi's sets. See the posts

 

 

 

