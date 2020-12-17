Watch: Saif Ali Khan plays an ambitious politician in teaser of Tandav, Ali Abbas Zafar's Amazon Prime Video show

Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January.

Amazon Prime Video dropped a teaser trailer of its upcoming political drama series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, on 17 December (Thursday).

The brief clip introduces key characters of the show, which is set in the political climate of Delhi. A voiceover notes, "Hindustan ko bas ek cheez chalati hai...rajneeti. Iss desh mei jo pradhanmantri hai, wo hi raja hai (The only driving force in India is politics. The Prime Minister is the king of this country)".

Khan embodies a suave and ambitious leader, giving an audience to his party workers at his residence. In another sequence, he is being ferried around with a fleet of security cars at his tail.

Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Paresh Pahuja are also part of Tandav's cast.

Watch the teaser here

Tandav has been created by Ali Abbas Zafar, the filmmaker behind Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. The show marks his digital debut alongside Kapadia, last seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

"Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world," Zafar had said in a statement, according to DNA.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, the show premieres on 15 January.