Kamal Haasan announces title of next film Vikram, with Lokesh Kanagaraj directing; see teaser trailer
Billed as a political thriller, Kamal Haasan will reportedly begin shooting for Vikram by the end of November
To mark Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared the title teaser of their upcoming film.
Billed to be a political thriller, the film is titled as Vikram. The 2-minute long intriguing teaser features Haasan preparing for a meal with some of the important dignitaries (all of them are masked in the video). However, the feast is laced with many secrets, as Haasan bullet-proofs the house, tucks and hides guns and axes under the table, windowpane and bookshelves. The caption of the film says, ‘There lived a ghost’ before blurring out a montage of various weaponry.
Vikram will reportedly go on floors by the end of this month. While the music for the teaser is scored by Anirudh Ravichander, the rest of the cast and crew of the film is yet to be announced
Check out the announcement here
Dear Guru..This is our humble gift to you sir.. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Please do keep inspiring us always sir @ikamalhaasan 🙏https://t.co/z8mEbtgldU
#ஆரம்பிக்கலாங்களா#என்வீரமேவாகையேசூடும் #vikram #HBDKamalHaasan
— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 7, 2020
Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is slated to release in summer 2021.
