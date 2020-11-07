Entertainment

Kamal Haasan announces title of next film Vikram, with Lokesh Kanagaraj directing; see teaser trailer

Billed as a political thriller, Kamal Haasan will reportedly begin shooting for Vikram by the end of November

FP Staff November 07, 2020 17:40:56 IST
To mark Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared the title teaser of their upcoming film.

Billed to be a political thriller, the film is titled as Vikram. The 2-minute long intriguing teaser features Haasan preparing for a meal with some of the important dignitaries (all of them are masked in the video). However, the feast is laced with many secrets, as Haasan bullet-proofs the house, tucks and hides guns and axes under the table, windowpane and bookshelves. The caption of the film says, ‘There lived a ghost’ before blurring out a montage of various weaponry.

Vikram will reportedly go on floors by the end of this month. While the music for the teaser is scored by Anirudh Ravichander, the rest of the cast and crew of the film is yet to be announced

Check out the announcement here

Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is slated to release in summer 2021.

Updated Date: November 07, 2020 17:45:31 IST

TAGS:

