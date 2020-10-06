SS Rajamouli resumes filming for Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR with COVID-19 protocols

RRR, also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, came to a grinding halt in March following the COVID-19 lockdown.

SS Rajamouli has resumed filming of RRR, that got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The director shared the news of Twitter through a small clip. He captioned the video as, "Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes."

Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... https://t.co/qFlpsIHJpc Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22.. #WeRRRBack. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2020

The clip plays a message of the shoot for RRR was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, however, they have 'doubled the grit' as they return to the sets. The clip then goes on to reveal the glimpses of safety measures taken before the production goes on floors. The video, with music by MM Keeravani working as the background score, shows Rajamouli at the helm and stops short of showing the lead actors during a shot, writes The Hindu.

According to a Hindustan Times report that cites Telugu 360, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR are unlikely to join the sets as of now. The team will shoot crucial scenes with the rest of the actors. The report adds that all actors and crew members were asked to isolate from each other before the shoot resumes.

Ram Charan will join the sets only after he completes the shoot of his upcoming Telugu film Acharay, which also stars his father Chiranjeevi.

Set in the 1920s, RRR is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody also have key roles in the film.