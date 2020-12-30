Vijay's Master to release in theatres on Pongal 2021, makers announce with new poster
Master will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version of the movie has been titled Vijay The Master.
Vijay’s Master will release in theatres on 13 January, 2021, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers announced via a new poster from the film.
According to the posters, Master will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version of the movie has been titled Vijay The Master.
Check out the posters here
Aana aavanna apna time na
Vanganna vanakkamna
Ini #VaathiRaid na! 🔥#Vaathicoming to theatres near you on January 13. #Master #மாஸ்டர்#మాస్టర్#VijayTheMaster #MasterPongal #MasterOnJan13th pic.twitter.com/RfBqIhT95U
— XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) December 29, 2020
The Vijay starrer recently cleared its censorship. It'll be the first tentpole to release in theatres in 2020.
Talking about the film's theatrical release, producer Xavier Britto said in a statement, “Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the ongoing crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil Film Industry.”
Upon its release on 14 November, the teaser for Master clocked in a record-breaking 23 million views. The makers shared the update on Twitter.
In the film, Vijay will be seen playing a college professor with a heavy drinking habit. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal.
Sathyan Sooryan, who cranked the camera for Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, has handled the Master's cinematography. Silva has choreographed the action scenes. Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered the chartbuster Kaththi in 2014 has composed the music.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe movie shoot put on hold as four crew members test positive for COVID-19
Sun Pictures, the production house of Annaatthe, announced that Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative
Oru Pakka Kadhai movie review: Balaji Tharaneetharan offers one of the sharpest critiques of modern Tamil society
The biggest success of Oru Pakka Kathai is the adamant normalcy with which it treats everything.
Kannada actor Sriimurali's next film Bagheera, directed by Dr Suri, announced on actor's birthday
Sriimurali's Bagheera will be written and directed by Dr Suri of Lucky-fame.