Vijay's Master to release in theatres on Pongal 2021, makers announce with new poster

Vijay’s Master will release in theatres on 13 January, 2021, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers announced via a new poster from the film.

According to the posters, Master will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version of the movie has been titled Vijay The Master.

Check out the posters here

The Vijay starrer recently cleared its censorship. It'll be the first tentpole to release in theatres in 2020.

Talking about the film's theatrical release, producer Xavier Britto said in a statement, “Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the ongoing crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil Film Industry.”

Upon its release on 14 November, the teaser for Master clocked in a record-breaking 23 million views. The makers shared the update on Twitter.

In the film, Vijay will be seen playing a college professor with a heavy drinking habit. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal.

Sathyan Sooryan, who cranked the camera for Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, has handled the Master's cinematography. Silva has choreographed the action scenes. Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered the chartbuster Kaththi in 2014 has composed the music.