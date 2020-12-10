Abhishek Bachchan wraps up Bob Biswas shoot in Kolkata, producer Shah Rukh Khan announces on Twitter

Bob Biswas, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production, is slated to be release mid next year.

The shooting of the crime thriller Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the title role, is complete, the makers announced on Thursday. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production, the film went on floors in January but was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared the update on the microblogging site.

Check out the announcement here

Khan congratulated the team on finishing the shoot during these trying times

How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times. Lots of love and luck to all of you. https://t.co/Fcq0Masbgt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2020

Directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas resumed shoot in Kolkata on 23 November and wrapped up on 9 December after filming for 43 days in the city, keeping in mind all the social distancing norms.

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller Kahaani, fronted by Vidya Balan. Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Biswas was an insurance agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

Also starring Chitrangda Singh, Bob Biswas is slated to be released mid next year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)