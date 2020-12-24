Arvind Swami shares new still of his character from Thalaivi to commemorate MG Ramachandran's death anniversary

Thalaivi traces the life events of late Jayalalithaa played by Kangana Ranaut along with the contribution of MGR in her journey to stardom and politics.

Arvind Swami, who plays former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran in upcoming film Thalaivi, has shared new stills from the film.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi traces the life events of late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa played by Kangana Ranaut along with the humungous contribution of MGR in her journey to stardom and politics.

It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.#Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR pic.twitter.com/F4KY07Q4Dt — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 24, 2020

Talking about Arvind Swami's look as MGR, creative producer Brinda Prasad shares in a statement, "MGR has been one of the most widely respected and loved figure amongst the people of Tamil Nadu. We as the makers had to be extremely cautions about the presentation of a personality who is so great in stature. We have made a conscious effort to not just ace the look but also emulate the characteristics of the legendary hero and Arvind Swami has been the apt choice for the role."

Ranaut recently took to Twitter to announce the wrap of Thalaivi, calling the film her 'most ambitious project'. The actress accompanied her post with a still from the film and a picture of late Jayalalithaa. She further wrote of having "mixed feelings" on partying ways with her titular character. Ranaut also thanked the whole team for an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

The film is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora respectively. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.