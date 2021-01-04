Tandav trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia are at loggerheads in Ali Abbas Zafar's political drama

Tandav, also starring Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, will release on 15 January on Amazon Prime Video

The trailer of Tandav, a political drama on Amazon Prime Video, starring Saif Ali Khan has been released online. The show is set to debut on the OTT platform on 15 January.

Tandav has been created by Ali Abbas Zafar, the filmmaker behind Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. The show marks his digital debut alongside Dimple Kapadia, last seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Paresh Pahuja are also part of Tandav's cast.

Check out the trailer here

Set in the political climate of Delhi, the trailer begins with Khan's Samar Pratap Singh at loggerheads with Kapadia's character as they both strive to reach the top of their political aspirations. The clip also highlights Grover as a scheming officer, with close ties to Singh, while Ayyub is seen as a student leader whose life unfolds in a university campus.

In an earlier interaction, Zafar had stated that through Tandav they are taking audiences into the power-hungry world of politics, where the audience will realise that there is no black or white, but rather how the world of power is all about greys.

In an interaction with news agency Press Trust of India, Khan had described his character as that of 'Chanakya-like' who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the Prime Minister.