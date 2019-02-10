tech2 News Staff

Unless you have been living under a rock, it's almost impossible that you don't know what PUBG is. You may not like it, you may not have played it, you may not even know what it really looks like, BUT you know for sure the madness the game is.

In February 2018, while the Fortnite fever was soaring across many countries in the world, Tencent games launched a new PC video game called PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG. A year later, that's all that the gamers are talking about (most of them anyway). Here's taking a look at what PUBG was like in February 2018, and what has it come to be 365 days later.

February 2018: Tencent announced PUBG in China, after a collaboration with PUBG Corp.

March 2018: PUBG Mobile is released on iOS and Android globally. At this time, the app has just one map — Erangel — in-game voice chat, and a "powerful anti-cheating mechanisms."

May 2018: PUBG 'Game Buddy' emulator is launched to play PUBG Mobile on PC.

A new update adds the new Miramar desert map to the mobile app.

And just a few days later, Tencent announces that PUBG Mobile has 10 million daily active users outside of China.

June 2018: PUBG Mobile Royale Pass makes its debut.

PUBG also announces the 'Fortnite-sized' map called Sanhok, and some new weapons.

July 2018: PUBG Beta programme arrives on Google Play Store.

August 2018: PUBG becomes one of the most downloaded mobile games across the App Store and Google Play.

PUBG Mobile partners with Mission: Impossible - Fallout for themed content such as skins, parachutes, and even different in-game music.

Also, PUBG Mobile Lite is launched, which is aimed at budget smartphones.

PUBG Mobile downloads cross 100 million outside of China with 14 million daily active users.

September 2018: Tencent announces India's first official PUBG Mobile tournament called the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018.

PUBG Mobile hits 20 million daily active users.

October 2018: PUBG for PC gets the anti-cheat system.

PUBG's new 50 vs 50 mode called Platoon mode is now live for PC gamers.

PUBG Mobile adds new Diwali-special events and a kurta-pyjama for characters.

November 2018: PUBG's release of PlayStation 4 is confirmed.

December 2018: PUBG's Snow Map Vikendi is launched.

PUBG also takes action and bans 30,000 accounts for cheating.

News of Maharashtra government demanding a ban on PUBG goes viral, which will later be declared as fake news.

January 2019: PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 kicks off.

PUBG streamer Carryminati speaks out on emulators, Twitch and much more.

Gujarat government asks primary schools to ban students from playing PUBG as it 'adversely affects studies'.

11-year-old student sends a letter to the Maharashtra government to ban PUBG for inciting violence.

February 2019: The popularity of PUBG is proven once again when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks a mother of a teen at Padhai pe Charcha "Ye PUBG Wala hai kya?". In mere hours, that will turn into the meme of the week.

PUBG's addiction levels are seriously questioned.

India's PUBG Mobile streamer Mortal talks about his "epic game".

Dynamo talks about his fear of saap ke bacche and his journey from 100 to 100,000 live viewer.

PUBG star Thug from team 8Bit talks about his partnership with Mortal, and the high of winning the last round of the Asia Finals at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge

A PUBG Lite for PC, a new version meant for low-end PCs, is announced in Thailand, and subsequently in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore as well.

