PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG for PC has just received a new patch which brings a bunch of changes to the game. These include the much-awaited anti-cheat system, quick select menus for throwable and healing items and also the return of map selection.

However, the biggest addition here is the introduction of a new ranking system which offers players eight ranks beginning with Bronze and going up to Grand Master. These ranks are assigned based on earned Rank Points, with players being assigned their first rank after completing 10 placement matches. Once the first rank is assigned, players move up and down the ladder based on their in-game performance.

Unfortunately, the ranking system doesn't seem to have had an impact on match-making just yet.

The update also introduces new anti-cheat measures. The system is being layered on top of existing anti-cheat measures rather than replacing them, but PUBG Corp in its changelog did not really talk about the way it works. There is a checkbox (for the time being) to disable it, just in case there are issues with gameplay because of it.

The new patch also brings new quick-select menus which allow players to pull up a wheel from which they can select any throwable item like grenades or even healing items like bandages. The throwables wheel will default to the F1 key and the heal/boost wheel to F2.

For those who love using the new emotes, there's also an emote wheel which can be brought up by pressing the F4 button.

Lastly, PUBG has brought back the ability to pick a map of choice and wait for the matchmaking to happen or leave it to random, allowing the matchmaking to happen quicker. The functionality was removed when the third map, Sanhok, was introduced earlier this year. It's a move that frankly, made no sense to us. Thankfully, good sense prevailed and the feature has been brought back.