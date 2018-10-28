Tencent recently rolled out the much-awaited 0.9.0 update and while there are a lot of Halloween themed perks left around in the new update, the company certainly hasn't forgotten about Diwali and the huge popularity of the game in India.

Referred to as "Diwali Dhamaka Offer" the most intriguing addition here is a new outfit that can be bought. It does come across as a surprise solely because it looks odd but you can now buy your character a kurta-pajama combo from the in-game store.

It certainly is the most easily associated traditional outfit for Diwali for most but just seeing your character wear it while within a battle royale game, will make you cringe a little. The coupon also isn't cheap by any means. You will have to shell out 499 UC (PUGB currency) which will set you back by close to Rs 600. Now that's almost as much as you'd shell out for an actual kurta.

This amount too is after a 55% discount which is valid only till 2 November.

There are also three Diwali events for you to gain extra perks. The first event titled “Diwali: Stayin’ Alive” has four survival challenges. As the name suggests, all you have to to is to survive in Classic Duo matches for a stipulated amount of time to earn these perks. Users get perks for surviving a period of 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 90 minutes and 200 minutes.

The "Diwali: Lonewolf" event, on the other hand, requires players to finish one match in the top 5 or 10, and 2 matches in top 1 or 5. Perks in the form of coins and crates can be won for this achievement in Classic Solo matches only.

Lastly, there's the “Diwali: Terminator” event which will earn you 300 coins for killing 10 players, and 700 for 20 enemies killed. Players can also win a crate for killing a total of 30 enemies and a soldier’s crate for killing 40 enemies.

Tencent could have done better if they really wanted to with the concept of Diwali being the festival of lights. But for those who'll choose to sit back on their couches and play PUBG while at family Diwali gatherings, these minor additions will ensure you don't miss out on the fireworks.