PUBG Beta arrives on the Google Play Store, but it's already too late to join

The beta program by Tencent for PUBG on Android is as of right now full, so you cannot be a part of it.

Online multiplayer phenomenon PUBG now has a Beta version on Android. This will let players test out upcoming new futures before they are out to the general public. The beta program by Tencent for PUBG on Android is as of right now full, so you cannot be a part of it. However, if you are desperate to try out the new features it is possible that some new spaces may open in the future.

As per a report by Android Police, the new features in the beta mode include Arcade Mode — War, a fast version of the Arcade Mode, as well as a new weapon which is the SLR sniper rifle. These features are right now only available on PUBG for PC and Xbox One.

Apart from that, another new trick called Portable Closets will let users change clothes during a match. One thing to note here is that the beta version will not support any in-app purchases and it also does not have any sign-in procedure to save your progress and rankings.  There are also some UI changes, such as a refreshed home screen menu, and tools such as game mode, map, viewfinder and others have been made more accessible.

With Tencent just now teasing the imminent release of Fortnite on Android, the PUBG vs Fortnite wars are only going to get more intense.

Which game do you prefer? PUBG or Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below.

