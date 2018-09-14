Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 14 September, 2018 16:05 IST

PUBG Mobile garners 20 million daily active users in six months, globally

PUBG announced that it has garnered 20 million active users within a span of six months, globally

Through a celebratory tweet, PUBG Mobile announced that it has garnered 20 million daily active users within a span of six months, globally.

Over the course of four years PUBG, also known as, PlayersUnknown's Battlegrounds has made a transition from being a game which saw participation from hardcore gamers, is now seeing active participation from the mainstream audiences as well.

People attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the game in Berlin, Germany. Image: Reuters

Earlier this year, the beta version of PUBG Mobile was released on Google Play Store, which led to an increase in the number of active users. This was later launched officially on Android. In August, PUBG saw 100 million global downloads. It even launched a Lite version of the game that has yet to make its way to to India.

For the uninitiated, PUBG comes from the Battle Royale genre of games where multiple players participate to survive a series of challenges they are thrown under. Coming from Tencent Games, PUBG is about the survival of the fittest.

In a short span, PUBG Mobile has merged to have a large fan following. It is often put in competition with its nemesis Fortnite made by Epic Games.

Recently, PUBG received a big update. The Sanhok map went live which is the map of a rainforest. It also includes various weapons and attachments. The map comes up with Flare Gun, QBZ—an automatic rifle, a DuckBill, Muscle Car and a Bulletproof UAZ.

It has also introduced anti-cheating measures where it can detect cheating plug-ins.

