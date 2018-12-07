tech2 News Staff

Since Fortnite is ready with its big Season 7 winter update, PUBG cannot be too far behind with its Christmas surprise now, can it?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds snow map has been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now, after being announced back at E3. The map, known as Vikendi, has now been officially teased via a trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday.

The trailer does not reveal a lot but we do know that the map is going to make its next major update before Christmas. The teaser shows off a bird inadvertently causing an explosion and also gives us a few details about the map. Vikendi looks to feature massive amounts of snow along with frozen rivers and lots of trees.

Vikendi will arrive on the PC Test Server later tonight! An announcement will be made on official channels once Vikendi is available to play.https://t.co/BlisCrfiwU — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) December 7, 2018

As per a report by Polygon, PUBG Corp. developer Dave Curd was in attendance to provide a few more details, including the fact that players would leave tracks in the snow and that the map would include at least one new weapon (a G74 assault rifle) as well as a new snowmobile for players to ride.

Curd also mentions that the map is the first map in PUBG to be in a six by six dimension, making it larger than the four by four size of Sanhok, but smaller than the game's first map, Erangel.

Vikendi is live on PUBG's PC Public Test Server starting today and will go live on 19 December. There's no fixed date yet for Vikendi arriving for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 yet, but it is expected to arrive in January, considering it was added to the PS4 Public Test Server earlier this week.