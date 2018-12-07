Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG teases its snow map Vikendi which will go live on 19 Dec for PC gamers

Vikendi is live on PUBG's PC Public Test Server starting today and will go live on 19 December.

tech2 News Staff Dec 07, 2018 13:15 PM IST

Since Fortnite is ready with its big Season 7 winter update, PUBG cannot be too far behind with its Christmas surprise now, can it?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds snow map has been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now, after being announced back at E3. The map, known as Vikendi, has now been officially teased via a trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday.

The trailer does not reveal a lot but we do know that the map is going to make its next major update before Christmas. The teaser shows off a bird inadvertently causing an explosion and also gives us a few details about the map. Vikendi looks to feature massive amounts of snow along with frozen rivers and lots of trees.

As per a report by Polygon, PUBG Corp. developer Dave Curd was in attendance to provide a few more details, including the fact that players would leave tracks in the snow and that the map would include at least one new weapon (a G74 assault rifle) as well as a new snowmobile for players to ride.

Curd also mentions that the map is the first map in PUBG to be in a six by six dimension, making it larger than the four by four size of Sanhok, but smaller than the game's first map, Erangel.

Vikendi is live on PUBG's PC Public Test Server starting today and will go live on 19 December. There's no fixed date yet for Vikendi arriving for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 yet, but it is expected to arrive in January, considering it was added to the PS4 Public Test Server earlier this week.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

also see

PUBG

Upcoming PUBG Mobile update to bring the new Vikendi snow map to users

Dec 17, 2018

The Game Awards

God of War grabs game of the year title at Game Awards: Here are all the winners

Dec 07, 2018

Counter Strike

Counter Strike: GO is now free-to-play and also has a new battle royale mode

Dec 12, 2018

Fortnite

Fortnite Season 7 leaks shows new skins, snowy terrain, new pets and more

Dec 06, 2018

Fortnite

Fortnite-maker Epic Games sued by rapper over illegal use of 'Swipe it' dance move

Dec 06, 2018

Google

Google Play rolls out 'Best of 2018' list, Google Pay titled Fan Favourite in India

Dec 03, 2018

science

pet cloning

China's first commercial genetic pet cloning service duplicates a star canine

Dec 18, 2018

Four back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket roster

Dec 18, 2018

Lunar Missions

Israel's 'Genesis' spacecraft gets special passenger before 2019 launch to the moon

Dec 18, 2018

Sustainable fuels

Pune scientists find a faster means of converting industrial biomass into biofuel

Dec 17, 2018