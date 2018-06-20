If you're a gamer, PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battleground) needs no introduction. The latest news is that the game is getting a new map called 'Sanhok', which will go live from 22 June. The map is much smaller than the two current maps, and it seem that Sanhok has been inspired by Fortnite, which is PUBG's rival eternal.

As per the dev's Steam blog, the map, being introduced as a patch, is 4 km x 4 km in area, which is about a quarter of the size of the current maps, Eragnel and Miramar. Small-sized maps enable shorter games and has been very effective at boosting Fortnite's rising popularity. It seems now that PUBG is taking a page out of its rival's book.

Sanhok will also contain a special assault rifle called QBZ95 that will be exclusive only to that map. Apart from this, the blog also mentioned that weapons and supplies will spawn more rapidly than the other two maps.

Smaller Map. Bigger Action. After four rounds of testing, Sanhok will finally be ready for launch on 6/22 with PC Patch #15. In the meantime, this update is now available on Test Servers. Full patch notes: https://t.co/cBb3UyT8Pv pic.twitter.com/33eBDXGWgE — PUBG (@PUBG) June 19, 2018

Aside from the new map, the menu and in-game UI elements have been refreshed. The mini-map in the game will zoom in when you sprint or are in a car. Player scope sensitivities can now also be tweaked along with adjusting the crosshair colors to RGBA values. This update, as of right now, will only be limited for the PC users and there is no word on when it will reach consoles, Android or iOS.