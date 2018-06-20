Wednesday, June 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 20 June, 2018 12:30 IST

PUBG will soon get a Fortnite-sized map called 'Sanhok', and a brand new weapon

Sanhok will also contain a special assault rifle called QBZ95 that will be exclusive to that map.

If you're a gamer, PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battleground) needs no introduction. The latest news is that the game is getting a new map called 'Sanhok', which will go live from 22 June. The map is much smaller than the two current maps, and it seem that Sanhok has been inspired by Fortnite, which is PUBG's rival eternal.

PUBG 720

As per the dev's Steam blog, the map, being introduced as a patch, is 4 km x 4 km in area, which is about a quarter of the size of the current maps, Eragnel and Miramar. Small-sized maps enable shorter games and has been very effective at boosting Fortnite's rising popularity. It seems now that PUBG is taking a page out of its rival's book.

Sanhok will also contain a special assault rifle called QBZ95 that will be exclusive only to that map. Apart from this, the blog also mentioned that weapons and supplies will spawn more rapidly than the other two maps.

Aside from the new map, the menu and in-game UI elements have been refreshed. The mini-map in the game will zoom in when you sprint or are in a car. Player scope sensitivities can now also be tweaked along with adjusting the crosshair colors to RGBA values. This update, as of right now, will only be limited for the PC users and there is no word on when it will reach consoles, Android or iOS.

tags


latest videos

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope
Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Tencent bringing Playerunknown’s Battleground with a socialist makeover to meet stringent rules in China

Nov 22, 2017

Gaming

PAX East 2018: eSports and streaming take center stage as the gaming expo comes to a close

Apr 09, 2018

newstracker

Donald Trump wants the US military to create a new 'space force' to go along with the current ground, navy and air forces

Mar 14, 2018

Gaming

China's Tencent intends to port smash-hit PUBG to mobile platforms

Nov 29, 2017

Gaming

PC download charts: 'PUBG' continues to dominate sales while 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' makes a good showing

Feb 26, 2018

newstracker

Activision revenue forecasts take a hit as competion from free digital games like PUBG, Fortnite grows

May 04, 2018

science

science

Genetic modification in mosquitoes can tackle epidemic diseases, say experts

Jun 20, 2018

science

Here's how living in extreme altitude forces the human body to conserve energy

Jun 20, 2018

science

Climate change is here and it’s hitting us hard from all sides: Study

Jun 20, 2018

science

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018