PUBG Mobile streamer Carry Minati speaks out on emulators, Twitch and much more

The Indian YouTuber also talks about his favourite streamers and his first attempt at PUBG Mobile.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 20:10:15 IST

PUBG Mobile is extremely popular in India and streamers are one of the primary reasons why people love the game as much as they do. One such streamer who's responsible for the exponential growth of the game in India is 'Carry Minati' aka Ajey Nagar.

Ajey Nagar, better known as Carry Minati has more than 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Image: tech2

Here are a few key takeaways from an exclusive interview with the popular PUBG streamer.

What do you remember of your early days of streaming?

Before PUBG took over my streams, I played other games which were popular at the time, but I'd barely have about 5-6 thousand concurrent viewers. Maybe 10,000 viewers if the game was exceptionally popular and that was enough to keep me going as a streamer.

Do you remember your first attempt at playing PUBG Mobile?

I clearly remember the first time I tried PUBG. One, because I was managed to get quite a number of kills and also because I saw a bot spawn right next to me. I reached out to Tencent about this and they told me that bot spawns aren't supposed to be visible to real players, so what I saw was something that I wasn't supposed to see.

How successful is Twitch in India?

Twitch, as a platform isn't very popular in India yet but more of a market which has a lot of potential. Twitch Prime is one feature which helps streamers a lot in communicating with their audience, which is one the reasons why it's so popular elsewhere. In India, data rates are getting cheaper, but buying consoles and gaming PCs are still a long shot, only because of how expensive these gaming peripherals are. But mobile gaming definitely changes all that for Indian streamers.

Why do people watch PUBG streams when they can play the game?

PUBG is a game which I feel is perfect for streaming. There are a bunch of games which people enjoy playing but PUBG is one such game which people don't only like playing but also love watching others play. In fact, I feel a lot of people at times prefer watching streams rather than trying a hand at it themselves.

Do you stream PUBG because its popular or do you like playing the game?

It's definitely a mix of both. Of course, if a game is popular, you should be streaming it. But you definitely can't stream a game on a regular basis and for extended periods of time if you don't really enjoy playing it as much.

I'd say PUBG Mobile is a gift for all streamers in India. It is an opportunity for gamers to build a reputation and build a stage for gaming in the country.

Do you watch other Indian streamers?

I have a few personal favourites. Dynamo is one of them because of how engaging his gameplay is. Similarly, I also like Gunshot and GtxPreet, who I feel are extremely funny in the way they commentate while streaming.

Why do you play PUBG on an emulator?

The main reason why I prefer playing on an emulator is because of how simple it makes it for me to engage with my viewers. Playing on a mobile phone is very limiting in that way. Playing with a mouse also definitely helps aim better, which is an added bonus.

tags



