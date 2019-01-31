tech2 News Staff

An 11-year old boy has taken matters into his own hands to put a ban on the popular multiplayer game PUBG Mobile by sending a letter to the government.

The game has, without a shadow of a doubt, changed the landscape of mobile gaming thanks to solid gameplay and optimised graphics, enabling even a person with a Rs 10,000 phone to enjoy console level graphics.

However, the game is said to have an adverse effect on the youth making them addicted to it, which in turn has become a cause of concern for parents.

As per a report by India Today, the boy has appealed to seven ministers or authorities in his letter which include Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ravi Shankar Prasad of the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Vinod Tawde who is Maharashtra’s education minister. The boy has received no reply from any of the seven ministers and has therefore proceeded to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court.

In his letter, the boy claimed that "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG]) promotes immoral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyberbullying" as per the report.

This isn't the first time that people have suggested a ban on PUBG.

Gujarat government has asked primary schools to ban students from playing PUBG Mobile as it was adversely affecting their academic performance.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has also asked the governor of the state to ban the game immediately due to poor board exam results.

