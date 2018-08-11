PUBG and Fortnite are pretty much the games of the year. While Fortnite is still a few days away from hitting the Play Store, PUBG has been ruling the phone gaming arena already. But, it left leave out users who own phones that don’t support graphic-intensive games.

However, now, according to a report by The Quint, Tencent Games, the makers of PUBG, have launched a lighter version of the game app. As of now the PUBG Mobile Lite is available only in the Philippines.

The makers also confirmed to the publication that they will soon be launching the light app in India, “after running some field test”.

“We are currently testing out the LITE version of PUBG Mobile and optimising it for Indian networks and devices, post successful testing we will release it in India in the near future,” Tencent Games was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, the game weighs only 30 MB, as opposed to the 1.6 GB that the regular app weighs.

The Lite version will be compatible with all devices above Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich. And the current version of the game available is 0.5.0.