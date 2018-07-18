Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 16:38 IST

Apple App Store generated double the revenue than Google Play Store in 1H 2018

Apple garnered gross app revenue of $22.6 billion, whereas Google Play Store generated $11.8 billion.

When it comes to earnings and revenues, Apple App Store continues to maintain its lead over the Google Play Store. In the first half of 2018, with just half the downloads, App Store has managed to generate double the revenue than that of the Google Play Store.

According to a report by Sensor Tower, in the first six months of this year, Apple had a worldwide gross app revenue of $22.6 billion, whereas the Google Play Store gathered $11.8 billion.

This is actually an ongoing trend, where the Apple App Store has been consistently generating higher revenues than its Android counterpart, despite the number of subscribers being way higher on Android. In 2017 as well, App Store had a total revenue of $38.5 billion, while Play Store had $20.1 billion.

Apple App Store has been consistently been generating higher revenues than its Android counterpart. Credit: Sensor Tower

Apple App Store has been consistently been generating higher revenues than its Android counterpart. Credit: Sensor Tower

Facebook led worldwide downloads in the first half of the year, with WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram ranking at the top four apps by combined installs across both platforms.

But of course, factors like the availability of these stores, also make these numbers vary. For instance, App Store is available in China, but Play Store is not.

Further, according to the analytics platform, the consumer spending on the App Store has increased by 26.8 percent, since what was recorded in 2017 in the same period. Google Play Store too has seen an upward graph in terms of spending by 29.7 percent. The increase in spending owes to the increasing number of apps on the stores that demand monthly or annual subscription, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Bumble, etc.

Consequently, Netflix has become the top non-gaming app with the maximum amount of spending by consumers, in the first half of 2018, noted Sensor Tower. In 2017 as well, Netflix held that position.

The worldwide game downloads have come to a total of 15 billion in the six months on Play, Store. Credit: Sensor Tower

The worldwide game downloads have come to a total of 15 billion in the six months on Play, Store. Credit: Sensor Tower

Gaming apps, however, continue to lead the genre of app consumers spent the most on.

“App Store mobile game spending reached $16.3 billion for the first two quarters of this year, growing 15.1 percent year-over-year. This is compared to $10.3 billion spent on Google Play games during the period, a year-over-year increase of 26 percent,” Senor Tower found.

The worldwide game downloads have come to a total of 15 billion in the six months on Play Store. As compared to that, game downloads on the App Store grew slightly more at 14.1 percent versus the first half of 2017 to an estimated 4.5 billion.

PUBG Mobile, Helix Jump, and Subway Surfers were the three most downloaded mobile games across both stores.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Twitter

Twitter's new update pushes the navigation bar to the bottom in Android devices

Jul 14, 2018

Apple

How a decade with the Apple App store has changed lives of developers and users

Jul 12, 2018

Fortnite

Tencent all but confirms the release of Fortnite for Android on 24 July in China

Jul 11, 2018

Apple

Apple’s iOS comes on par with Samsung in the second quarter of 2018 in US

Jul 18, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new update to bring 'Mute chat' shortcut to Notification centre

Jul 17, 2018

Tinder

Tinder now lets you add 2-second loop videos to your profile

Jul 06, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018