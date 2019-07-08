tech2 News Staff

The recent US ban on Huawei technologies rattled the Chinese company, as the ban forced various US tech firms to cut ties with Huawei, including Google (and hence, Android). However, while the US has started to ease the ban lately, Huawei doesn't seem to be wanting to look back and is instead making sure that the customers do not have any doubts regarding their privacy.

The founder of Huawei Technologies, Ren Zhengfei, has recently announced that just like Apple doesn't share any user information with anyone, Huawei will also do the same. He emphasised that the company will not provide the Chinese government with any kind of information at any cost. He said that Apple is the role model for Huawei when it comes to dealing with user data.

(Also read: HongmengOS faster than Android, MacOS says Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei)

In a recent interview with Financial Times, Zhengfei said that they have never shared any user's information with anyone and if they did then the US would have evidence to spread. According to him, the company is presently catering to users in 170 countries worldwide and they will stop buying their products if the company ever did this and the company will collapse.

He said, "After that, who would pay the debts we owe? Our employees are all very competent, so they would resign and start their own companies, leaving me alone to pay off our debts. I would rather die."

The Huawei CEO also told CNBC recently, "data is owned by our customers, not us. Carriers have to track every user, otherwise, no phone calls could be made. It's a carrier's duty to track user data. We, as an equipment provider, don't track any data."

The ban on Huawei is partially lifted now and the company can now buy American technologies. Amongst all this, Huawei has also announced its own operating system called HongmengOS. The operating system has proved to be 60 percent faster than Android. This new OS is expected to be officially launched at the developer conference on 9 August.

Read more on the Huawei ban saga:

Huawei claims to have shipped one million devices with its proprietary HongMengOS

Huawei's goal of becoming top smartphone seller in Q4 2019 now pushed forward

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

US prosecutors ask judge to reject Huawei's motion for seeking information on its lead defense lawyer

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.